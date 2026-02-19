Catherine O’Hara honoured with private service on Valentine’s Day

The actress passed away at age 71 in late January this year.

If you’re anything like us, you’re still grieving the loss of comedic legend Catherine O’Hara.

Today, a representative for O’Hara confirmed to PEOPLE Magazine that a Catholic Mass was held for the late actress at St. Martin of Tours Church in Los Angeles. The service was held on Valentine’s Day – a fitting date for the final send off of an artist so beloved by so many.

In an Instagram post, actress Kelly Lynch shared an image of the service program – which featured a black-and-white photo of a young O’Hara, captioning the post “Rest in peace darling Catherine”.

The location choice for the service has special meaning too – back in 1994, a funeral for O’Hara’s close friend John Candy was held in the same church.

Later that year, O’Hara delivered a touching eulogy for Candy, with thoughtful words that many would now use to describe her – “John gave himself so completely to every role, big or small, not just because we all came to expect it from him, but because he loved doing it.”

O’Hara was perhaps best known for her roles in classics such as Beetlejuice and Home Alone, alongside the Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt’s Creek. Her final role in Seth Rogen’s The Studio, earned her a fifth Primetime Emmy nomination.

A multitude of O’Hara’s colleagues have delivered a sea of tributes in the weeks succeeding her death.

Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin wrote, in an Instagram post, “…I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

Dan Levy – who also played her son in Schitt’s Creek, recalled what a “gift” it was “to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance…”.

Seth Rogen called the actress “hysterical, kind, intuitive, generous” and working with her “a true honour”.

How fortunate we are to live in a world where Catherine O’Hara is never truly gone, but instead survived by the joy and laughter her roles continue to bring.