Ethel Cain Setlist & Set Times

Everybody’s favourite American Teenager hits the Hordern Pavilion.
Ethel Cain brings her acclaimed ‘Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour’ to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion this Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd of February.
The Florida artist, real name Hayden Anhedönia, takes the stage at 9pm following support from Elliot & Vincent.
Fans can expect a career-spanning set drawing from 2022’s Preacher’s Daughter and new album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You.
The performance will feature favourites like ‘American Teenager,’ ‘Punish,’ and ‘Sun Bleached Flies.’
This marks Cain’s first Sydney headline show since her rise as one of modern music’s most compelling storytellers.
Ethel Cain Full Setlist
Sunday Morning
American Teenager
Janie
Nettles
Willoughby’s Interlude
Dust Bowl
Punish / Thatorchia
Ptolemaea
Gibson Girl
Radio Towers
Tempest
Crush
Encore:
Sun Bleached Flies (Note: the first encore song has been changing throughout the tour)
Thoroughfare