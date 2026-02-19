Ethel Cain Setlist & Set Times

Everybody’s favourite American Teenager hits the Hordern Pavilion.

Ethel Cain brings her acclaimed ‘Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour’ to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion this Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd of February.

The Florida artist, real name Hayden Anhedönia, takes the stage at 9pm following support from Elliot & Vincent.

Fans can expect a career-spanning set drawing from 2022’s Preacher’s Daughter and new album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You.

The performance will feature favourites like ‘American Teenager,’ ‘Punish,’ and ‘Sun Bleached Flies.’

This marks Cain’s first Sydney headline show since her rise as one of modern music’s most compelling storytellers.

Ethel Cain Full Setlist

Sunday Morning

American Teenager

Janie

Nettles

Willoughby’s Interlude

Dust Bowl

Punish / Thatorchia

Ptolemaea

Gibson Girl

Radio Towers

Tempest

Crush

Encore:

Sun Bleached Flies (Note: the first encore song has been changing throughout the tour)

Thoroughfare