Ethel Cain adds Australia & NZ dates to sold-out Willoughby Tucker Forever tour

The gothic Americana priestess herself is finally bringing Willoughby Tucker down under.

Ethel Cain has announced that the next leg of her completely sold-out Willoughby Tucker Forever world tour will roll through Australia and New Zealand in February 2026, with stops in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle.

It’s a rare chance to hear Cain’s latest record — Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You — live, a sprawling, humid prequel to her acclaimed debut Preacher’s Daughter, tracing the tender and turbulent romance of its title character. Hailed by critics as “a stunning artistic statement” (Wall Street Journal) and “a devastating downward spiral, suffused with love” (NME), the album is equal parts cinematic fever dream and small-town confession booth.

Presale opens Wednesday 13 August at 11am local time, with general sale Monday 18 August. Tickets via Frontier Touring.

ETHEL CAIN — AU/NZ DATES

Feb 14 — Auckland Town Hall

Feb 16–17 — Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Feb 21 — Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Feb 25 — The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Feb 28 — Fremantle Arts Centre