Iggy Azalea is building her new Memecoin Empire

She ruled the charts, now she’s conquering crypto.

Iggy Azalea is trading beats for blockchain.

The rapper-turned-entrepreneur, who retired from music in 2024, is now diving headfirst into the crypto world with her new meme coin, ‘Mother,’ inspired by her journey into parenthood.

After making “life-changing” money on OnlyFans (though she clarifies it wasn’t the rumoured $48 million), Azalea is channeling her viral savvy into cryptocurrency.

“Meme tokens thrive on virality, and that’s something I understand,” she told ABC’s Nightline, reflecting on her career highs, like 2014’s smash hit Fancy.

Now, she’s focused on building her empire, including co-founding wireless provider Unreal Mobile.

For Azalea, this pivot is about reclaiming control. “The last decade was about steering my own ship,” she shared. “And right now, it feels amazing.”

Will Mother moon? Only time, and the internet, will tell.