Inside Gorillaz’s House of Kong: art, music, and possible new music

Immersive exhibition and rare live shows spark speculation of new Gorillaz music.

Gorillaz are celebrating their 25th anniversary with House of Kong, a new immersive exhibition at London’s Copper Box Arena from 8 August to 3 September.

The band has also announced four intimate shows at the same venue on 29 and 30 August, and 2 and 3 September, with exhibition ticket holders given priority access.

A first look inside House of Kong shows a walk-through of the group’s world, complete with original art, animations, set pieces and story cues that trace the project from its origins to its latest evolution.

The experience blends the band’s fictional world with its real-life collaborators, drawing fans even deeper into the universe Albarn and Hewlett have honed over the past 25 years.

Alongside the exhibition and live dates, Gorillaz have begun hinting at new music. Recent reports indicate new material is on the way and suggests the run could include surprises, with the final night framed as a “mystery show.”

Albarn has also said he has been “incredibly busy making music,” adding that the new Gorillaz record is in four languages.

Together, these clues have fans speculating that the residency could feature new songs.

In interviews tied to the anniversary plans, Albarn addressed the war in Gaza, calling it a genocide and urging solidarity.

He spoke about the importance of cultural exchange, emphasising that these political realities are shaping the band’s outlook as they move into their next chapter, while reaffirming his commitment to creating and sharing new music.

Whether you are here for the lore, the art or the possibility of a debut, House of Kong is pitched as the most comprehensive journey through the Gorillaz universe yet, spanning four nights that both celebrate their history and hint at what’s to come.