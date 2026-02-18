Oscar Wilde’s deathbed photo sells for 100 times its estimate at auction

Imagine coming across a photograph and realizing it’s the last look at a man the world tried to erase.

Should this be sold or quietly buried?

Yesterday (February 18, 2026), that exact dilemma landed under the hammer at Bonhams in London: the final photograph of Oscar Wilde on his deathbed.

Part of the “Oscar Wilde: The Collection of Jeremy Mason” sale, which marked the 125th anniversary of his death, the image went for £2,560 – right within its estimated £2,000 – £3,000 range. It was listed as Lot 115.

Taken by Maurice Gilbert just three hours after Wilde passed in a cheap hotel under the alias Sebastian Melmoth.

The black-and-white profile shows a man both familiar and foreign: slightly swollen from the meningitis that killed him, resting against a stack of white pillows.

The world didn’t just want him gone; it wanted to pretend he never existed.

And for decades it stayed private, a silent bridge between the flamboyant Wilde of public memory and the lonely Sebastian Melmoth of exile.

Other items in the sale – a 77-franc bill for funeral flowers, intimate letters from Wilde’s final months – added context, but it’s the photograph that carries the weight.

And the question lingers: now that it’s sold, who truly owns that last look?

Will it stay tucked away, private like some eccentric hoarder’s treasure, or might it somehow find its way back to the public eye?