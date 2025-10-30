NASA shuts down Kim Kardashian’s Moon landing conspiracy

The truth is out there.

In a surreal clash of pop culture and cosmic fact, NASA has officially entered the Kardashianverse.

The agency responded to Kim Kardashian after she used her reality show to cast doubt on the 1969 moon landing, labelling the giant leap for mankind a fake.

During an episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ she attempted to convince co-star Sarah Paulson, citing “a million articles” and claiming astronaut Buzz Aldrin now denies the event.

NASA’s acting administrator, Sean Duffy, didn’t mince words on X, directly addressing the star. “Yes, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!” he stated, firmly planting a flag on the truth.

Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times! And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too 🇺🇸🚀 🎥: Hulu pic.twitter.com/CkexEEPFSv — NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy (@SecDuffyNASA) October 30, 2025

He pivoted to the future, highlighting the Artemis program and reaffirming America’s commitment to winning the new space race.

This celestial correction underscores the persistent challenge of debunking baseless theories, even when they are launched from a Hollywood set against one of humanity’s most documented achievements.