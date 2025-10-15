Fender unveils American Professional Classic Series, backed by Turnstile

Classic Fender charm with a healthy dose of garage-band ethos

Fender’s back with the American Professional Classic series, a lineup built for players who want tone, versatility, and reliability from cramped garages to packed festival stages.

At the core of the range are all-new Coastline pickups, slick Modern “C” necks, and upgraded hardware – Fender’s timeless charm with a few thoughtful 2025 tweaks.

It’s not just about the specs. Baltimore hardcore heroes Turnstile front the campaign, showing how the guitar is driving a raw, live-music resurgence.

From tight riffs to genre-bending chaos, the American Pro Classic is ready for artists who need a guitar that can keep up with them.

“When you’re in a different place constantly, sometimes the most familiar thing is the guitar that you bring every single night,” says Turnstile’s Pat McCrory. “We look for something that sounds the same every time, sounds exactly how you want it, but also has versatility because spaces change.

Sometimes you play outside, sometimes it sounds different, sometimes you play inside or there’s noise lighting.Having some durability but flexibility is very important.”

Available across Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Jaguar, and bass models, the series combines timeless finishes with modern playability, making it a serious contender for both studio sessions and headline tours.

Fender promises the American Pro Classic is “tested, trusted, night after night”—a guitar for every generation and every stage.

