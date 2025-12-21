Turnstile’s 2026 set list

Turnstile hit Australia with Never Enough and a setlist built for impact.
Festival season is well and truly upon us and Australia’s live calendar is already heating up.
One of hard core’s most boundary pushing bands Turnstile is set to make their long-awaited return.
Baltimore hardcore heavyweights Turnstile are officially returning to Australia this summer, riding the momentum of their bold new LP, Never Enough.
The run includes massive shows at PICA (Melbourne), Hordern Pavilion (Sydney), Riverstage (Brisbane) and Red Hill Auditorium (Perth), with British emo revivalists Basement joining as main support.
Local firepower rounds things out: Iron Mind in Melbourne, Feel The Pain in Sydney, Scram in Brisbane, and The Chain in Perth, a carefully chosen support line up that reflects Turnstile’s roots as much as their reach.
The tour also feeds directly into their highly anticipated appearance at BTV, positioning the band as a defining soundtrack to the new year.
Never Enough finds Turnstile pushing deeper into melody without sacrificing the physical force that made them essential, folding glossy hooks and cool-toned synths into hardcore frameworks that recall an era when punk briefly reached for radio without losing its teeth.
Tracks like ‘Light Design’ balance classic Turnstile rhythms with shimmering pedal work, while ‘Sunshower’ and ‘Seein’ Stars‘ prove vulnerability can land with the same impact as distortion.
That ethos carries directly into the live show, where the current setlist blends Never Enough cuts, ‘T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection),’ ‘Endless,’ ‘Fly Again,’ and ‘Keep It Moving‘, alongside staples like ‘Real Thing,‘ ‘Don’t Play,’ and ‘Holiday.’
The encore, often closing with ‘Blackout’ and ‘Birds,’ turns the room into a shared release, reinforcing Turnstile’s core belief that hardcore isn’t defined by sound alone, but by the community it creates.
Tickets are on sale now ahead of the Baltimore natives much anticipated tour.
Turnstile set list (average for 2025)
NEVER ENOUGH
T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)
ENDLESS
I CARE / DULL
DON’T PLAY
Real Thing
LIGHT DESIGN
Come Back for More / Fazed Out
Drop
7
SUNSHOWER
Keep It Moving
Pushing Me Away
FLY AGAIN
SOLE
HOLIDAY
SEEIN’ STARS
LOOK OUT FOR ME
MYSTERY
Encore
BLACKOUT
BIRDS