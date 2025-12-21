Turnstile’s 2026 set list

Turnstile hit Australia with Never Enough and a setlist built for impact.

Festival season is well and truly upon us and Australia’s live calendar is already heating up.

One of hard core’s most boundary pushing bands Turnstile is set to make their long-awaited return.

Baltimore hardcore heavyweights Turnstile are officially returning to Australia this summer, riding the momentum of their bold new LP, Never Enough.

The run includes massive shows at PICA (Melbourne), Hordern Pavilion (Sydney), Riverstage (Brisbane) and Red Hill Auditorium (Perth), with British emo revivalists Basement joining as main support.

Local firepower rounds things out: Iron Mind in Melbourne, Feel The Pain in Sydney, Scram in Brisbane, and The Chain in Perth, a carefully chosen support line up that reflects Turnstile’s roots as much as their reach.

The tour also feeds directly into their highly anticipated appearance at BTV, positioning the band as a defining soundtrack to the new year.