Actor James Ransone, celebrated for ‘The Wire’ and ‘It’, dies at 46

The performer, who brought heartbreaking depth to Ziggy Sobotka, has passed.

The entertainment world mourns actor James Ransone, who died Friday at 46.

Best remembered for his searing portrayal of the tragically volatile Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka in Season 2 of HBO’s The Wire, Ransone brought a raw, unforgettable vulnerability to the doomed dockworker.

His career showcased a compelling range, from the wisecracking Cpl. Josh Ray Person in the miniseries Generation Kill to an adult Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two.

A consistent presence in genre film and television, his recent work included The Black Phone sequel and Poker Face.

A Baltimore native, Ransone’s breakout came in 2002’s Ken Park, leading to the role that would cement his place in television history.

His performances, often marked by a nervous energy and profound humanity, leave a lasting legacy.