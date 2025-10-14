Simpsons Sorcery? Groening Explains the Show’s “Predictive” Power

The creator credits the show’s 37-season legacy, not a crystal ball, for its uncanny ability to mirror future events.

For decades, “The Simpsons” has been credited with an almost psychic ability to foresee global events, from political upsets to pop culture spectacles.

But in a new interview, creator Matt Groening demystifies the phenomenon with a dose of Springfield logic.

He attributes the show’s prophetic streak not to a crystal ball, but to simple statistics and a chaotic world.

“There are some things that we inadvertently predicted,” Groening admits, “and I think that comes from having done so many episodes that we’re bound to get something right.”

With over 700 episodes in the canon, the law of averages suggests that even their most outlandish gags will eventually echo in reality.

Showrunner Matt Selman has echoed this “sourpuss” mathematical explanation, while also debunking viral AI fakes that fuel the myth.

As for the one prediction they did intentionally nail? The long-awaited sequel to “The Simpsons Movie,” officially announced for a 2027 release, will arrive just as Bart’s chalkboard promise, “I will not wait 20 years to make another movie,” expires.