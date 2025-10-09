Barbenheimer 2? ‘Minecraft’ Sequel announced for same date as ‘The Simpsons 2’

The ‘Minecraft’ movie sequel officially has a 2027 release date.

The blockbuster world of Minecraft is officially expanding. Warner Bros. and Legendary have confirmed a sequel to the wildly successful “A Minecraft Movie,” slated for a cinematic build on July 23, 2027.

Sharing a date with another highly anticipated sequel, The Simpsons Movie 2, the Minecraft sequel is sure to provide some healthy competition.

While the title remains unconfirmed, the creative team is locked in, with director Jared Hess returning to helm the project alongside co-writer Chris Galletta.

The original film became a cultural and commercial juggernaut, raking in nearly $960 million globally and sparking the chaotic “chicken jockey” trend in theatres where teen fans erupted at the now-iconic phrase.

Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/VqJSknMh0I — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 9, 2025

This sequel announcement, cryptically teased by the game’s official channels as “building terrain,” has set the internet abuzz.

While it’s still unknown if stars like Jack Black will return to the Overworld, one thing is certain: the pixelated phenomenon is ready to craft its next chapter on the big screen.