Kylie Jenner & Rachel Sennott join Charli XCX’s Cinematic Universe

A24’s new film explores the brutal glamour of pop stardom.

The veil of secrecy has been ripped away. Pop visionary Charli XCX, in her signature bratty style, has unleashed the first chaotic, strobe-lit teaser for her A24 film, The Moment.

The project, a dizzying dive into the furnace of fame, reveals an electrifying and unexpected cast. Joining the epicentre are reality TV titan Kylie Jenner and acclaimed actors like Alexander Skarsgård and Bottoms star Rachel Sennott.

The film promises to pull back the curtain on a rising pop star grappling with the suffocating pressure of her impending arena tour.

Co-written by Charli and directed by Aidan Zamiri, the project was crafted in a whirlwind, album-like frenzy, blurring the lines between creation and performance.

Backed by a gritty remix of her anthem ‘I Love It,’ the teaser is a sensory assault, heralding a raw and unfiltered look at stardom when it hits screens next year.