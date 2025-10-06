Taylor Swift decodes rumoured Charli XCX Diss Track

The singer explains that having a spot in someone’s mind “rent-free” is the core of her song ‘Actually Romantic.’

In a surprising move, Taylor Swift has directly addressed the swirling fan theories surrounding her new song ‘Actually Romantic,’ widely believed to be a pointed response to fellow pop star Charli XCX.

The track, from Swift’s freshly released 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl, contains lyrics that fans instantly dissected as a rebuttal to Charli’s 2024 track ‘Sympathy Is A Knife.’

On the alleged diss track, Swift sings, “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave / High-fived my ex and then said you’re glad he ghosted me.”

This is seen as a direct counter to Charli’s lyrics about not wanting to see “her backstage at my boyfriend’s show,” a reference to Charli’s now-husband George Daniel of The 1975, whose frontman Matty Healy briefly dated Swift.

However, in an audio commentary for Amazon Music, Swift reframed the song’s intent. She described ‘Actually Romantic’ as being about the revelation of a “one-sided, adversarial relationship.”

She explained, “All of a sudden they start doing too much and they start letting you know that actually, you’ve been living in their head rent-free and you had no idea.”

Swift spun the narrative into a positive, suggesting that such intense fixation is flattering.

“It’s presenting itself as them sort of resenting you… but you accept it as love and you accept it as attention and affection… It’s actually pretty romantic if you really think about it.”

This explanation offers a new lens through which to view the buzzy track, even as the history between the two artists continues to fuel speculation.