Charli XCX’s wedding was all about vows, pearls, and a Sicilian rave cave

Charli XCX and George Daniel throw the wedding party of the year in Sicily

Pop futurist Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel have done it again — tying the knot for the second time, this time with a sun-drenched bash in Scopello, Sicily, that looked straight out of a Vogue editorial (because, well, it kind of was).

After their low-key Hackney Town Hall ceremony in July, Charli and George turned up the dial for a bigger celebration, inviting their crew — including Troye Sivan and Shygirl — to the gorgeous Tonnara di Scopello. Charli floated down the aisle in a sheer Danielle Frankel gown, all chiffon ribbons and baroque pearls, while George kept it chic in a soft-toned suit.

The ceremony reportedly featured Enrique Iglesias’ Hero as aisle music (romance!), before the whole thing spiralled into an all-night rave complete with a “rave cave” and drinks flowing until sunrise.

Charli and George’s two-part wedding strategy is genius — small and intimate first, then a full-throttle party for the rest of the world. Big love, big energy, big vibes.