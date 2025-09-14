[gtranslate]
News

Charli XCX’s wedding was all about vows, pearls, and a Sicilian rave cave

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

Charli XCX and George Daniel throw the wedding party of the year in Sicily

Pop futurist Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel have done it again — tying the knot for the second time, this time with a sun-drenched bash in Scopello, Sicily, that looked straight out of a Vogue editorial (because, well, it kind of was).

After their low-key Hackney Town Hall ceremony in July, Charli and George turned up the dial for a bigger celebration, inviting their crew — including Troye Sivan and Shygirl — to the gorgeous Tonnara di Scopello. Charli floated down the aisle in a sheer Danielle Frankel gown, all chiffon ribbons and baroque pearls, while George kept it chic in a soft-toned suit.

charli xcx wedding guests 2025

The ceremony reportedly featured Enrique Iglesias’ Hero as aisle music (romance!), before the whole thing spiralled into an all-night rave complete with a “rave cave” and drinks flowing until sunrise.

Charli and George’s two-part wedding strategy is genius — small and intimate first, then a full-throttle party for the rest of the world. Big love, big energy, big vibes.

Related