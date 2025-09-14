Demon Slayer decimates Box Office with Record-Shattering $70M Debut

Sony’s blockbuster debut more than doubles anime opening weekend record.

The box office was conquered by a demon this weekend, as “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle” shattered records with a monumental $70 million debut.

This staggering sum more than doubles the previous record for an anime film opening, held by 1999’s “Pokémon: The First Movie.”

The film, the first in a climactic trilogy for the global phenomenon, has already amassed over $300 million worldwide, powered by premium format screenings and immense fan demand.

This victory was a massive win for distributor Sony/Crunchyroll, providing a needed hit after a quiet summer.

“Infinity Castle” effortlessly slashed past “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” to become Sony’s biggest domestic opener in over two years.

The film’s success, alongside a strong hold for “The Conjuring: Last Rites” ($26.1M), has electrified the September box office, turning a predicted slump into one of the season’s best weekends with a total haul of $145 million.

Other new releases found their niche audiences. “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” said a dignified goodbye with $18.1 million, while the Stephen King adaptation “The Long Walk” took a muted $11.5 million start.

The record-breaking performance of “Infinity Castle” proves the unstoppable power of anime and its dedicated fanbase, setting a new high bar for the genre and signalling a vibrant fall season for theatres.