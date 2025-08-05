Would you give a Kidney to see Charli XCX? Now you can…

This festival is testing loyalty, literally.

Gothenburg’s Way Out West festival is sold out, but desperate fans can still snag a pass by pledging something unexpected: a kidney. Well, sort of. 😉

In a bold move to promote organ donation, the festival is offering a handful of three-day “Kidney Pass” tickets to fans who join Sweden’s National Organ Donation Registry.

Those who sign up to pledging to donate their organs after death will receive a cheeky wristband declaring, “I gave up a kidney for this ticket.”

With a star-studded lineup including Charli XCX, Pet Shop Boys, and BICEP, FOMO is real.

“People say they’d give anything for a ticket, now they can actually make a difference,” says the festival.

Last year, Way Out West made waves with a music-powered IVF lab. This year? They’re saving lives, one kidney pledge at a time.