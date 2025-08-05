[gtranslate]
News

Would you give a Kidney to see Charli XCX? Now you can…

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

This festival is testing loyalty, literally.

Gothenburg’s Way Out West festival is sold out, but desperate fans can still snag a pass by pledging something unexpected: a kidney. Well, sort of. 😉

In a bold move to promote organ donation, the festival is offering a handful of three-day “Kidney Pass” tickets to fans who join Sweden’s National Organ Donation Registry.

way out west fest lineup

Those who sign up to pledging to donate their organs after death will receive a cheeky wristband declaring, “I gave up a kidney for this ticket.”

With a star-studded lineup including Charli XCX, Pet Shop Boys, and BICEP, FOMO is real.

“People say they’d give anything for a ticket, now they can actually make a difference,” says the festival.

Last year, Way Out West made waves with a music-powered IVF lab. This year? They’re saving lives, one kidney pledge at a time.

