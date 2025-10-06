Alex G, Wet Leg, and others announce Laneway 2026 Sideshows

Your second shot at seeing your favourite artists!

The energy of Laneway Festival 2026 is set to explode beyond the main stages.

With the landmark 21st-anniversary event selling out in record time, a massive roster of official sideshows has been unveiled, offering fans an intimate and immersive live music experience.

This extensive series showcases the festival’s brightest stars, from indie headliners to breakthrough acts, ensuring the celebration reverberates through iconic venues across Australia and New Zealand.

Leading the charge is the enigmatic Alex G, who will grace the prestigious Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Monday, February 9th and the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Wednesday, February 11th, with special guest Esha Tewari.

Joining him for a solo performance at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, February 10th is the poignant storyteller Lucy Dacus.

The riotous Wet Leg will bring their infectious post-punk to Sydney’s Roundhouse on Monday, February 9th and Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Tuesday, February 10th.

New Zealand’s own pop sensation BENEE has a trio of shows lined up, hitting Liberty Hall in Sydney on Wednesday, February 11th, followed by the Torquay Hotel on Friday the 14th and 170 Russell in Melbourne on Saturday the 15th.

The sideshow lineup is deep with talent. Cavetown brings his charming indie-folk to the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Wednesday, February 11th and the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Thursday the 12th.

The dynamic rockers Geese will perform at the Metro Theatre in Sydney on Wednesday the 11th, the Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne on Thursday the 12th, and Freo.Social in Perth on Saturday the 14th.

Singer-songwriter Gigi Perez takes the stage at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Tuesday, February 10th and the Forum in Melbourne on Wednesday the 11th.

Jensen McRae will captivate audiences at the Metro Theatre in Sydney on Thursday, February 12th and 170 Russell in Melbourne on Saturday the 14th.

Malcolm Todd offers a trans-Tasman treat with a show at Meow Nui in Wellington, NZ on Wednesday, February 4th, before heading to the Roundhouse in Sydney on Tuesday the 10th and Northcote Theatre in Melbourne on Wednesday the 11th.

Mt. Joy will play the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Monday, February 9th and the Forum in Melbourne on Tuesday the 10th.

Rounding out the incredible roster is Oklou, performing at the Metro Theatre in Sydney on Tuesday, February 10th and Northcote Theatre in Melbourne on Thursday the 12th, and Wisp, who will light up Liberty Hall in Sydney on Thursday the 12th and the Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne on Saturday the 14th.

With a mix of dazzling debuts and triumphant returns, these Laneway sideshows are the definitive intimate complement to the summer’s most anticipated festival.