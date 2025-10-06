‘One Tree Hill’ stars Tyler Hilton & Kate Voegele announce 2026 Australia + New Zealand tour

Chris Keller and Mia Catalano are back — and they’re bringing the One Tree Hill soundtrack to life across Australia and New Zealand.

Get ready to relive your early-2000s teen angst — One Tree Hill co-stars Tyler Hilton and Kate Voegele are bringing the show’s iconic soundtrack to life down under.

The duo, known to fans as Chris Keller and Mia Catalano, have announced an Australia and New Zealand tour for 2026, celebrating the music of One Tree Hill.

Presented by MRG Live, the run will hit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Belgrave, Adelaide, Perth, and Auckland, following Hilton’s sold-out solo dates earlier this year.

Their Celebrating The Music of One Tree Hill tour has already been packing out venues across the US and Canada — and now, fans in this hemisphere are next in line for the nostalgia hit.

Expect acoustic heartache, cult-fave covers, and stories from the show that defined a generation. Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 9 at 9am AEDT, with pre-sale access from Wednesday, October 8 via Spotify and MRG.