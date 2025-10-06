Rush embarks on ‘Fifty Something’ Tour with New Drummer Anika Nilles

With the support of Neil Peart’s family, the iconic band prepares to write its next page with drummer Anika Nilles.

A decade of silence has been broken. Rush, the legendary Canadian rock trio, is returning to the stage.

Five years after the profound loss of their iconic drummer and lyricist, Neil Peart, founding members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have announced the ‘Fifty Something’ reunion tour for Summer 2026.

The journey, spanning seven cities, begins in Los Angeles and concludes in Cleveland, promising a powerful resurrection of their monumental sound.

Stepping into the near-impossible role is a bold new voice: German composer and virtuoso Anika Nilles.

Lee and Lifeson acknowledge the emotional weight, calling the decision to continue a testament to a “lifetime’s worth of songs” they created with Peart.

In a moving show of support, Peart’s widow and daughter have endorsed the tour, framing it not as a replacement, but as an unforgettable new chapter to honour an extraordinary legacy and let the legendary music live once more.