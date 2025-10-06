WATCH: Blood Orange crushed it on The Tonight Show with ‘Somewhere in Between’

Blood Orange demonstrating why he’s one of the best voices in R&B and indie right now

Blood Orange absolutely crushed it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week with a standout performance of “Somewhere in Between” from his latest album Essex Honey.

Backed by a tight live band, and a killer harmonica performance that captured the intimate and genre blending spirit of the album to a T.

Essex Honey has been hailed for its intimate songwriting and genre-blending sound, cementing Blood Orange’s reputation as one of the most exciting voices in modern R&B and indie music.

To bring the album’s energy to the stage, Blood Orange has announced a tour running through late 2025, including stops in major cities across North America and Europe. Dates include:

Oct 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

Oct 22 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Nov 5 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

Nov 12 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

Nov 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Tickets are on sale now, and given the buzz from the Tonight Show performance, they’re expected to sell fast.

If you missed the TV set, the full video is available on The Tonight Show’s YouTube channel—and it’s a perfect teaser for what’s to come live.