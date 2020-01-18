Days after the death of Neil Peart, Rush streams are going through the roof

January 7th saw the rock ‘n’ roll world lose a drumming icon in Neil Peart, the man behind the kit for Rush. His family revealed he had sadly lost his life to brain cancer after secretly battling the disease for years prior.

As is most often the case, his music is living on posthumously. Rush music streams increased by massive amounts in the days following Peart’s passing.

The sales and streams statistics after the death of Neil Peart prove an amazing legacy. A 776 percent increase in streams, and an 1800 percent increase in sales.

Over four days prior to the announcement on the 10th of January, Rush streams were around 2.8 million (between the 6th and 9th of Jan). Post announcement, they increased to 24 million across four days. This could offer a rebirth of the successful band in a more modern era, as the extreme surge of listens will likely list them in the Billboard 200.

Sales are also just as important and arguably more impressive, especially in an age where streaming is the main source of art consumption globally. Rush’s sales increased by 1800 percent to 6000 units, from around 300. The death of Peart has also introduced a much younger generation unfamiliar with band to one of the greatest rock drummers in history, as considered by many musicians and fans globally.

The statistics show us the legacy he left behind, but the music is where the real proof is. With tracks like Tom Sawyer, Limelight and YYZ, the music world will be mourning, but also remembering, for some time.