Dinosaur Jr. announces thirteenth album ‘There Near’ alongside fall 2026 US tour

A return to vintage Dinosaur Jr. fury.

Alternative rock stalwarts Dinosaur Jr. have emerged from their Massachusetts hideaway with There Near, their thirteenth studio album arriving August 28th via Jagjaguwar.

The legendary trio, J Mascis, Murph, and Lou Barlow, spent a year crafting these eleven tracks at Bisquiteen Studio, with Mascis channelling their 1985 debut by playing through the very same vintage Mesa Boogie MK 1 amplifier.

Lead single ‘Several Got Away’ delivers exactly what devotees crave: fuzzy, sun-drenched guitar work that erupts into a squealing, tornado-like solo before circling back to its infectious chorus.

The accompanying music video, directed by Guy Kozak, embraces the track’s surreal whimsy.

Following their summer co-headline run with Band of Horses, the band will launch a comprehensive fall itinerary beginning October 9th in Las Vegas, sweeping through major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Austin, and concluding November 7th in New Orleans.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster and the band’s official website.

Dinosaur Jr. Full Tour Dates

10 July — Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

11 July — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

12 July — Hammondsport, NY @ Point of the Bluff Vineyards

14 July — Richmond, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

16 July — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

17 July — Asheville, NC @ Hellbender by The Orange Peel

18 July — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

20 July — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

21 July — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

22 July — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

24 July — Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall

25 July — Fishers, IN @ Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

26 July — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

28 July — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

30 July — Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

31 July — West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

1 August — Omaha, NE @ Astro Theater

9 October — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10 October — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11 October — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

15 October — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

16 October — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

18 October — San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

20 October — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

22 October — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

23 October — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

24 October — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

26 October — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

29 October — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

30 October — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

2 November — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

4 November — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

5 November — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

6 November — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

7 November — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s