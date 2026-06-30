Dinosaur Jr. announces thirteenth album ‘There Near’ alongside fall 2026 US tour

A return to vintage Dinosaur Jr. fury.
Alternative rock stalwarts Dinosaur Jr. have emerged from their Massachusetts hideaway with There Near, their thirteenth studio album arriving August 28th via Jagjaguwar.
The legendary trio, J Mascis, Murph, and Lou Barlow, spent a year crafting these eleven tracks at Bisquiteen Studio, with Mascis channelling their 1985 debut by playing through the very same vintage Mesa Boogie MK 1 amplifier.
Lead single ‘Several Got Away’ delivers exactly what devotees crave: fuzzy, sun-drenched guitar work that erupts into a squealing, tornado-like solo before circling back to its infectious chorus.
The accompanying music video, directed by Guy Kozak, embraces the track’s surreal whimsy.
Following their summer co-headline run with Band of Horses, the band will launch a comprehensive fall itinerary beginning October 9th in Las Vegas, sweeping through major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Austin, and concluding November 7th in New Orleans.
Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster and the band’s official website.
Dinosaur Jr. Full Tour Dates
10 July — Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
11 July — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
12 July — Hammondsport, NY @ Point of the Bluff Vineyards
14 July — Richmond, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
16 July — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
17 July — Asheville, NC @ Hellbender by The Orange Peel
18 July — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
20 July — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
21 July — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
22 July — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
24 July — Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall
25 July — Fishers, IN @ Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
26 July — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
28 July — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
30 July — Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre
31 July — West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
1 August — Omaha, NE @ Astro Theater
9 October — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10 October — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11 October — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
15 October — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
16 October — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
18 October — San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre
20 October — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
22 October — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
23 October — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
24 October — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
26 October — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
29 October — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
30 October — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
2 November — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
4 November — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
5 November — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
6 November — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
7 November — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s