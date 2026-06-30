Watch a 20-year-old Aussie beat Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Maya Joint has just landed the kind of win that tends to follow a player around for the rest of their career.

The 20-year-old Queenslander has knocked Serena Williams out of Wimbledon in the first round, beating the 23-time Grand Slam champion 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 on Centre Court.

Which is a fairly ridiculous sentence to write.

Williams was back in singles for the first time since the 2022 US Open, meaning this was always going to be one of the most-watched matches of the round.

It was Serena, at Wimbledon, on Centre Court, with basically everyone hoping for one more vintage run.

Joint had other plans. The Aussie held her nerve across three sets, survived the full Serena comeback tease, and managed to close out the biggest win of her career in front of a crowd that very much wanted the fairytale ending.

Not bad for someone still finding her feet on the biggest stages.

For Serena, it was not the comeback win people were hoping for, but there were still flashes of the old magic: the serve, the fight, the Centre Court noise that only really happens when she is out there.

Joint, now moves into the second round, and suddenly, a lot more people will be paying attention.

Watch the highlights above.