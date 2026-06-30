New Music Radar: Hydrangea, kaylsirl, Boats and more

From dreamy pop to post-rock, these are the artists you need to hear this week

We hear a lot of new music every week, but every now and then a batch lands that reminds us why we love digging through submissions.

Here are 9 emerging artists you have to check out.

Hydrangea – Coin Song

Hydrangea is an alternative punk-rock band based in Sydney and the Blue Mountains. They focus their sonic profile around noise-rock bands from the 1990s as well as a plethora of other rock genres, including grunge, riot grrrl, and industrial.

In an overly impressive debut album, ‘Coin Song’ stands out, with easy-going bass-lines underneath gripping lyrics, until, of course, the song reaches its peak.

kayls – untied shoes.

Blending upbeat alt-pop with raw emotional honesty, kayls writes deeply personal songs for anyone who’s ever felt too much and struggled to put it into words.

‘Untied shoes’ is their exciting new single, where brutal honesty meets harmonious production.

The Boats – Youth Drips

Melbourne’s The Boats are pioneers of Australia’s instrumental post-rock scene, creating atmospheric, cinematic soundscapes that blend vintage guitars, piano and dynamic improvisation.

‘Youth Drips’ blends propulsive guitar work with wistful lyricism, the song reflects on time, nostalgia and the impermanence of youth.

Stella Gray – Drugstore Magic

Sydney-born, NYC-based artist Stella Gray fuses experimental pop, indie rock and maximalist electronic production with razor-sharp lyricism, crafting theatrical songs that balance vulnerability, chaos and unapologetic self-expression.

‘Drugstore Magic’ opens with a driving, beat-heavy track that delivers a sharp, sarcastic critique of society’s reliance on over-medication and emotional numbing.

Faunne – Pretty Baby

With an ethereal voice and a knack for dreamy, soft-focus pop, Faunne crafts beautifully understated songs that linger long after they end. Still flying under the radar, her latest release suggests she’s an artist who deserves far more attention, and one well worth discovering before everyone else catches on.

‘Pretty Baby’ is built on shimmering, guitars and delicate vocals, the song explores themes of longing and emotional yearning.

Cora – she’s so pretty

Emerging singer-songwriter Cora has been building serious momentum since her breakout single (boy)cott amassed more than 250,000 streams. Now, the 20-year-old returns with her debut EP, further cementing herself as one of Australia’s most promising new voices.

Fueled by high-energy guitars and anthemic vocals, the track ‘she’s so pretty’ explores the sting of comparison and the quiet insecurity of not feeling “enough” next to another girl.

Honeysuckle – Phoenix

Honeysuckle’s latest single, ‘Phoenix,’ is a poignant meditation on grief, capturing the quiet, everyday moments of loss with striking emotional honesty. Delicate yet deeply cathartic, the track offers a glimmer of hope amid heartbreak.

Aedan – Come Around

His newly released single ‘Come Around’, in collaboration with Aedan is built on smooth, laid-back beats and sharp hi-hat patterns, delivering socially charged lyricism.

Violet Harbour – Sweet and Low

Emerging from Sydney’s underground scene, Violet Harbour fuse alternative rock with the intimate storytelling of ’70s folk. Their darkly romantic sound balances haunting melodies, moody atmospheres and emotionally charged performances, cementing the band as one of the city’s most exciting rising acts.

Their single ‘Sweet and Low’ drifts through a hazy, dreamlike soundscape of soft vocals and restrained guitar, gradually building into a faster, more expansive surge of distorted intensity.