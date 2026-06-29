Canada snatch dramatic stoppage-time victory over South Africa

A Hollywood ending for Canada in California.

In the dying embers of a tense California evening, Canada carved their names into World Cup folklore.

Stephen Eustaquio, playing on his LAFC home turf, unleashed a breathtaking stoppage-time volley to shatter South African hearts and secure Canada’s first-ever knockout victory.

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The 1-0 triumph at SoFi Stadium sends the co-hosts hurtling into the last sixteen, where the Netherlands or Morocco await.

Bafana Bafana, heroic in defeat, had clung desperately to hope behind Ronwen Williams’ string of miraculous saves, but the 92nd-minute thunderbolt proved insurmountable.

As the final whistle pierced the air, coach Jesse Marsch gathered his warriors, declaring them “Canadian heroes.”

The return of Alphonso Davies from injury injected fresh dynamite into the attack, yet it was Eustaquio who delivered the ultimate Hollywood ending, ensuring the Maple Leaf flies high into the Houston heat on July 4th.