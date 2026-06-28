Television frontman’s personal record collection to be auctioned

The needle has dropped on a legendary archive.

Tom Verlaine, the visionary frontman of Television who passed in 2023, left behind a monumental personal collection of 4,000 vinyl records, now unveiled to the public.

This is an archaeological dig into the sonic DNA that forged New York’s punk avant-garde.

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The first batch is live on Discogs, with an in-person pilgrimage set for Academy Records in Brooklyn this July.

From his personal copy of the seismic ‘Marquee Moon’ to deep cuts by Albert Ayler and The Sonics, the collection maps a lifetime of restless curiosity.

Described as an “X-ray” of his mind rather than a mirror, these records are being returned to the faithful, ensuring Verlaine’s spirit of adventure spins on forever.