The Shins announce limited 7″ for 30th anniversary

A nostalgic trip back to where it all began.

Indie rock pioneers The Shins are celebrating three decades of jangly brilliance with a nostalgic gift for fans.

To mark their 30th anniversary, the band has unveiled a limited edition 7″ vinyl featuring two previously unreleased tracks.

The record, restricted to just 1,000 copies, digs deep into the archives to unearth ‘The Living End’ and ‘All Messed Up,’ both recorded in 1996 by frontman James Mercer alongside original drummer Jesse Sandoval.

These long-lost gems capture the fledgling magic of the band before their landmark debut Oh, Inverted World even existed.

Adding to the collector’s appeal, the packaging boasts original artwork sketched by Mercer during that same era, offering a genuine time capsule from the band’s formative years.

As The Shins quietly reflect on their enduring legacy, this release serves as a poignant reminder of their humble beginnings.

Fans are urged to act fast, as this treasure trove of nostalgia is available for order now, promising a rare glimpse into the band’s embryonic soundscape.

You can order it here.