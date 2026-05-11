Xmunashe announces debut mixtape Make Yourself At Home with exclusive vinyl-first release

Sydney’s elusive artist and ‘Last Sonicbender’, Xmunashe, has officially announced his debut mixtape, alongside exclusive vinyl pressings.

When I first witnessed the Xmunashe experience inside a meticulously set-up lo-fi studio space in Redfern, my perception of Sydney music – and live music itself – was fundamentally changed.

Ever since that day, I’ve been waiting for xmunashe to bring that experience to physical and digital formats. That moment is finally in reach.

Xmunashe has confirmed that his long-awaited debut studio mixtape is on the way, rumoured to be titled Make Yourself At Home.

On May 9, he took to Instagram to announce that not only is the project arriving soon, but that it will be released on exclusive vinyl first, before landing digitally.

He stated, “Before this project finds its home online, I wanted to share it face to face first… taking it city to city… places that embraced me before y’all ever even heard a recording.”

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Side A of the pressing will feature half of the mixtape, while Side B will include live, improvised recordings from the Sydney sonicbender. Up until now, Xmunashe has primarily showcased his musical world through sold-out, improvised live shows held in churches, studios, stages, and the outdoors.

With this vinyl release, fans will be able to take a piece of those raw, in-the-moment experiences home.

For those who’ve missed these live performances, his progressive sound has only been available digitally through live recordings on his SoundCloud, alongside a brief feature on MALI JO$E’s 2023 track ‘PRICE UP!’.

In time, the new project will sit alongside these recordings – likely following a tour ahead of its digital release.

After years of local acclaim and recent teasers across social media, the Sydney scene feels poised for a new chapter of xmunashe. As he puts it, “Promise this is one that will live with y’all for a while.”

I’ve never clicked a first-access button faster – the hype is real.

For more insight into xmunashe’s world, check out his SoundCloud.