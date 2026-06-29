Lorde unveils 49 raw demos for ‘Virgin’ anniversary

Lorde exposes the skeletons of her acclaimed album.

Lorde has cracked open the vault of her creative soul.

To mark the one-year anniversary of her raw, confessional album ‘Virgin’, the New Zealand songstress has unveiled a treasure trove of 49 demo “X-rays” that chart the album’s tumultuous birth.

More than just B-sides, these skeletal versions expose the crookedness and vulnerability behind the polished final cuts.

In a heartfelt newsletter to fans, she confessed the album’s release left her feeling “raw and exposing in a new way,” prompting a period of quiet reflection.

The demos, housed on a dedicated website page alongside photographs and artwork, offer a forensic look at her process, born from a period of personal struggle including a breakup, an eating disorder, and a PMDD diagnosis.

Lorde describes the act of creating the music as “incantatory,” a necessary exorcism that ultimately made her feel lighter, transforming pain into a powerful artistic gift.

Check ’em out here!