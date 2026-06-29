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Lorde unveils 49 raw demos for ‘Virgin’ anniversary

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

Lorde exposes the skeletons of her acclaimed album.

Lorde has cracked open the vault of her creative soul.

To mark the one-year anniversary of her raw, confessional album ‘Virgin’, the New Zealand songstress has unveiled a treasure trove of 49 demo “X-rays” that chart the album’s tumultuous birth.

More than just B-sides, these skeletal versions expose the crookedness and vulnerability behind the polished final cuts.

In a heartfelt newsletter to fans, she confessed the album’s release left her feeling “raw and exposing in a new way,” prompting a period of quiet reflection.

The demos, housed on a dedicated website page alongside photographs and artwork, offer a forensic look at her process, born from a period of personal struggle including a breakup, an eating disorder, and a PMDD diagnosis.

Lorde describes the act of creating the music as “incantatory,” a necessary exorcism that ultimately made her feel lighter, transforming pain into a powerful artistic gift.

Check ’em out here!

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