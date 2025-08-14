SZA steps into new role as Vans’ Artistic Director

A match made in creative heaven.

The boundary-breaking era of VanSZA has arrived. Grammy-winning artist SZA is taking her creative genius to new heights as Vans’ first-ever Artistic Director.

In a multi-year partnership, she’ll reimagine campaigns and co-design exclusive collections, blending her bold aesthetic with the brand’s rebellious spirit.

“I’ve been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years, they’ve always had an ethos I connect with,” SZA shared.

Her mission? To prove that fashion, joy, and culture are deeply intertwined. “Humanity, culture and connection are still the access points” she added.

Following in the footsteps of icons like Rihanna (Puma) and Beyoncé (adidas), SZA’s appointment cements her influence beyond music.

Fresh off her SOS Deluxe (LANA) release and a chart-topping collab with Kendrick Lamar, she’s now set to leave her mark on streetwear.

Expect bold designs, unapologetic creativity, and a whole lot of soul.