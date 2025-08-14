No, Neil Finn doesn’t need Viagra—thanks, though

The internet strikes again.

In a bizarre case of AI deception, Crowded House frontman Neil Finn became the unwitting face of a fake erectile dysfunction ad, prompting the band to clarify, with humour and exasperation, that the singer has never struggled in that department.

The deepfake video, circulating online, featured a glitchy, accent-hopping “Finn” endorsing dubious ED remedies.

“We’re not sure where this came from, but please don’t be fooled,” the band posted on Facebook. “Neil’s never had trouble with erections.”

The scam, likely tied to a Nigerian account, follows a growing trend of AI-generated slop, often originating from regions where even small payouts from viral cons far exceed local wages.

Crowded House shared the fake ad for laughs, but the incident highlights the darker side of unchecked deepfake exploitation.

Moral of the story? If Neil Finn ever does endorse miracle cures, double-check—it’s probably a bot.