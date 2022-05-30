Vans team-up with Sailor Moon for new collection

‘90s kids, make up! Vans has teamed up with Sailor Moon for a special collection set to satisfy all your nostalgia needs.

The collection coincides with the 30th anniversary of the anime series Sailor Moon, and comprises over thirty styles spanning footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, kids, and toddlers. You have no reason not to be fabulous.

You can lounge at home in the ComfyCush Slip-On featuring the Sailor Guardians on one show, and Dark Kingdom on the right, or hang-ten at the local skate park in the Women’s Sk8-Hi Stacked with translucent sole, or kick-it even more casual in the La Costa slides.

There’s also adorable Slip-Ons featuring Luna the cat. But it doesn’t stop at footwear, the collection also features tie-dye hoodies, tees, button-up shirts, hat, beanies, backpacks, and socks.

The special collection also features three Vans Skateboarding styles for adults, each adorned in a chic monotone colour scheme, a sly nod to the original black and white original manga the series was inspired by.

Sailor Moon is credited with reinvigorating the “magical girl genre,” which – let’s be honest – is something our bleak new decade could use more of. Prior to Sailor Moon’s popularity, women represented the minority in shōjo manga.

Cultural theorist Dirk Deppey, in tracing the source of Sailor Moon’s popularity, attributes the shows intuitive depiction of “conversation, emotional states, and human nature in graphic form” is what makes it incredibly captivating.

But even more important, says Deppey, is in Sailor Moon’s depiction of romance from behind a female lens. “There’s a great deal of romance to be found in shōjo, sure, but it’s romance from a woman’s point of view: subtle, intricate,” he explained.

Encapsulating the nuanced affectivity of Sailor Moon’s female lens and punchy, action-packed art is no easy task, but Vans have risen to the challenge and brilliantly packaged the best aspects of the influential manga in their delicious Sailor Moon Vans range.