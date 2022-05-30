PREMIERE: Chloe Styler shares illuminating new video for ‘Girlfriend’

Gold Coast local Chloe Styler has followed up her ear worm of a single, Girlfriend, with a stunning music video to accompany the track.

Girlfriend, the jaw-dropping new single from Chloe Styler embodies the empowerment that comes with knowing exactly what you want in a relationship, and never settling for anything less than that.

The new video released to accompany the track has been described as a “Disney fairytale that meets 80’s pop” – and that description could not be more spot on.

There’s isn’t a single shot without lights of some description illuminating the singer, taking control of her own agency with an extravagant white dress that nods to the social constructs of femininity.

Speaking on the video, Chloe said, “I’m so excited to release the music video for Girlfriend! I’m incredibly grateful to the City of Gold Coast and Arts Queensland for supporting this project through the Regional Arts Development Fund.”

“This is my favourite music video that I’ve released so far and I’m quite certain it’s because I had the pleasure of working with Madeline Alice Randall on this project. Madeline is incredibly talented and I knew she would be the right person to bring my very specific vision to life,” she added.

“Throughout the whole process; from writing the song, to recording it, to planning the clip and executing the final product, I envisioned pink (& lots of it!). I wanted this music video to be fun and a little bit flirty, so Tamzen Holland brought the drama with the styling – talk about cowgirl boots of my dreams.”

