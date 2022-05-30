The first round of Needle In The Hay prizes have been announced!

Needle In The Hay is Australia and New Zealand’s largest independent music competition that could get your music pressed to vinyl BUT… did you know there are other prizes on the table?

Needle In The Hay is about giving new and upcoming musicians the chance to have their music played for industry professionals, heard by a wider audience and of course, pressed to vinyl.

Last year’s Needle In The Hay saw Maple Glider win the grand prize, having her single Mama It’s Christmas pressed to vinyl by Zenith Records.

Luckily for NITH entrants, there’s so much more on offer alongside the grand prize.

For the first time in NITH history, four finalists will get the opportunity to take part in a one-on-one mentorship program with Andy Bull, Lawrence Arabia, Lenka or Tom Iansek. NITH Runner-up prizes from some of the most esteemed industry brands are also up for grabs.

We’ve teamed up with publishers, studios, equipment companies and so many others to get you the very best prizes Needle In The Hay has ever seen.

Clothing brand Billy Bones will be bringing the threads while SounBoks have got speakers taken care of.

You may be at risk of going full diva as the legends at Sydney’s iconic King Street Studios have offered up their time to make the winner feel fabulous in their photography studio.

Hardware is one of those investments that can really set a young muso back. We all know the struggle of saving for weeks to get a mic before realising you need so much more money for literally everything else.

Well, we really want to spoil our winners this year with gear coming in from Røde, Audio-Technica, Korg and Teenage Engineering.

Like any budding musician, you’re probably sitting on a whole lot of unreleased tunes, unsure when or maybe even how to drop them.

We’ve got GYROstream on board, an international distribution company that simplifies releasing your music online. Beyond the incredible prizes these guys are supplying, all NITH entrants will get a $9.99 discount on signup.

Even if you’re ready to make more music, Baby Audio is giving our winners massive plugin packs that will give you fresh new tools to work with.

Just to make sure our grand prize winner is really set up for success, JMC is offering access to one of their incredible short courses at JMC Academy.

If all of this sounds like a bit much for you to keep up with, don’t fret. Coffee Supreme are another one of our superb sponsors, promising to keep our winner caffeinated for an entire year.

After hearing about all of these goodies, do you want to know the craziest part? That’s not everything! This is only the first round of prize announcements so keep your eyes peeled to find out what else you could win.

So how do you get the chance to win everything?

Visit the NITH entries page here and paste a streamable URL for your music (either released or unreleased) then pay the entry fee.

This year’s Needle In The Hay comp will be judged by some of the finest: Benjamin Law, FlexMami, Georgia Mooney, Jeff Apter, Kieran Llama (Spacey Jane), Marieke Hardy, Ngaiire, Stephen Ferris & Zach Stevenson (Hockey Dad).

Don’t miss your shot, enter now!