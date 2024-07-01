Origin Stories: Yumi X Sprocket Roasters

Forget your manufactured pop stars and mass-produced coffee, here are two legends keeping it real

Yumi, an emerging indie artist in Sydney’s music scene, and Sprocket Roasters, a sustainable coffee company, are bringing a breath of fresh air to their respective scenes. (both incidentally born in Newie!)

There is nothing like a good origin story, it’s the impetus if you will, of what gets us out of bed every morning, kinda like coffee.

Yumi’s music, (she’s signed to the legendary UK label Damaged Goods!) like her hit single “Coffee,” is all about authenticity and individuality. It perfectly aligns with Sprocket’s ethos of sustainable practices and ethical sourcing. Yumi isn’t just another artist; she’s a creative force crafting a unique world.

She explains in her own words, “living a carefree lifestyle, loving coffee, and doing whatever you want to do, and living the life you want to live without any worries” add that to a unique blend of influences, Yumi has created a cool and introspective sound. As cool and introspective a cup of Sprocket.

And she’s a coffee fanatic, and her perfect cup comes courtesy of another legend in the Aussie scene – Sprocket Roasters.

And Sprocket aren’t your average coffee heads. No, they’re a ragtag bunch of Aussie farmers-turned-chemical engineers, a viticulture MBA, and a Canuck law expat with a serious case of the greenies.

This Aussie crew is passionate about protecting the environment. They roast their beans using a revolutionary machine they designed themselves, powered by biofuels – a closed-loop system that’s good for the planet and produces delicious coffee.

Yumi and Sprocket Roasters are a perfect match. They’re both young, driven, and redefining their industries. They’re all about quality, creativity, and doing things differently.

Seek out some Sprocket brew and listen to Yumi’s music. And step into a world steeped in a new wave of thought leadership, and original intent.