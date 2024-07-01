Stitcher share their Top Five most Influential Interviews of all Time

From The Beatles to Nigel Tufnel of Spinal Tap, here are Stitcher’s Five Most Influential Interviews

Growing up, we spent a lot of time watching band and musician interviews. Listening to their journeys and seeing how they approached music showed us truly what’s involved in a band lifestyle; the good, the bad, the ugly.

The interviews also gave us an insight into their personalities. It wasn’t just about their music; it was about who they were and how they thought.

Now that we are in a band, we have realised how much those influences shaped us all individually. They taught us all the importance of passion, persistence, and staying true to ourselves.

Being on the other side now, creating our own music, is incredible. Those early influences helped us find our sound and our approach.

It’s been a wild ride, and we’re just getting started.

Here is a rundown of Stitcher’s favourite interviews shedding light on personality, lifestyle and of course music!

1) The Beatles: JFK Airport 1964

Kicking it off with one of the best, The Beatles! We love this interview as it shows us the quirky side to The Beatles.

2) AC/DC: London 1976

Of course, AC/DC have made a spot on this list with their London countdown interview. This is probably one of the more tame videos of AC/DC. We love the cocky attitude from Bon Scott claiming to be better than the Beatles and the Rolling Stones before making a bold claim that they were the previous years model.

3) Brian May: 1992

We love all things creative and Brian Mays ingenuity to produce his “Red Special” guitar really encouraged us to consider ways to work with what you’ve got. Keep your eyes peeled for Baileys custom pedal board…

4) Skyhooks

Here is a Classic interview with the Aussie rockers ‘Skyhooks’. There is not much to take from this interview except a feel for the old-school Aussie vernacular and a feel for the band at the time. We especially love the old Aussie interviews. We often watch in admiration for the more simpler times when attitudes were naturally a bit more rock n roll….

5) Nigel Tufnel; This Is Spinal Tap 1984