Track By Track: Maddie Jackway’s ‘Kindred’

Victorian artist Maddie Jackway takes us through her sophomore EP, Kindred

With her EP launch just around the corner at Kindred Bandroom in VIC, we thought it would be the perfect time to dive into Maddie Jackway’s latest release. Blending pop, soul, and R&B across five tracks, Jackway delivers incisive tales of modern romance and coming-of-age.

From self-reflective anthems to haunting melodies, her heartfelt storytelling and raw confessions stand out, marking her as a rising star to watch. Read on for her track-by-track breakdown, and head here for tickets to Maddie Jackway’s EP launch.

Kindred – Track by Track

Track 1 – Pity Party

I co-wrote this song with my dear friend Meredith Louise back in 2021. I was feeling negative about my world and mentioned that I had been having my own little ‘pity party’. From there, it was a super organic process to write the song together. I love the chordal movement in this song and the overall message – all things considered it really could be worse.

Key lyric: “I need to wallow in my worry for today, so tomorrow all the luck might go my way”

Track 2 – You Make Me Look Over My Shoulder

The lead single of the EP, this song has been in my back pocket for many years, and it was a tune that I kept circling back to. I wanted the uncertainty of the lyrics to be mirrored in the arrangement – different sonic textures, dramatic strings, intriguing percussive elements (at times replicating a human heartbeat) with the dissonant harmonies as a focal point. Jake Amy (co-producer) was 100% onboard with my vision and I’m so proud of what we have achieved.

Key lyric: “I’ll be damned if you make me stay quiet for too long; should’ve thought it through before you knew I wouldn’t be staying on”

Track 3 – Ready or Not

Inspired by my travels in Canada, Ready or Not is about the concept of time and how it keeps moving forward regardless of if we are ready for the future. In a jet lag haze, the first bits of inspiration hit – seeing the unchanged Melbourne skyline but feeling like an entirely different person upon my return and knowing that with each day I would continue to put distance between the present and this awesome experience I had. There is something magical about the pedal steel guitar and Matt Dixon’s contribution on this track moved me to tears while we were tracking (and still does).

Key lyric: “It seems so cruel how something good could be over so soon”

Track 4 – I Wish I Could Be Brave

One of my most vulnerable songs to date, the initial lyrics came to me while I was at a gig. I wrote down some lines in the notes app on my phone – I was just taking notice of how my social anxiety in that moment was influencing how I carried myself. After the gig when I got home, I wrote about 80% of the lyrics before I fell asleep. The next day I put it together with chords and a melody. The final recording is a live take and I love how you can hear the piano mechanics; I think it adds to the vulnerability of the song, kind of symbolic of the anxiety mechanisms clinking about in my head.

Key lyric: “I’m only gonna go over what was unsaid as I fall asleep”

Track 5 – Big Feelings

‘Big Feelings’ acts as a reminder to us all to fully feel and experience life’s big emotions. Too often we push our feelings aside to soldier on through the day and get it done. But having these emotions are part of what make us human and so I was inspired to write a song as a reminder to myself and all of us to sit with these emotions more often. I had a lot of fun arranging the harmonies on this one and I love how it opens up towards the end of the track before circling back to the drum pattern. It’s also just different to anything I’ve done before!

Key lyrics: “Don’t be afraid of these big feelings, I’ll hold your hand you’re worthy to have them”

