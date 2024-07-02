Crazykav treads love’s murky waters on singles ‘Hold You’, ‘Is It Enough’ and ‘To Be With You’

Crazykav has offered a taste of his forthcoming album with three singles titled ‘Hold You’, ‘Is It Enough’ and ‘To Be With You’

The trio of tracks, each exploring a facet of emotional connection, are lifted from the Switzerland singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album ‘Just Listen’, which is set for release in September of this year and serves as the follow-up to Crazykav’s 2021 project ‘Love, Life & Death’.

Defying categorisation, Crazykav’s work sits somewhere between rock and pop, with ‘Is It Enough’ feeling reminiscent of a Silverchair cut.

The track brims with brooding piano keys and melancholic guitar melodies, with Crazykav’s rustic vocals pulling focus.

In what remains a throughline across all three tracks, the grittiness of Crazykav’s voice feels incredibly vulnerable, as though he’s pining for the song’s subject and laying bare his soul.

On ‘Is It Enough’, he’s accompanied by rich instrumentation which gradually builds, from the introduction of electric guitars to the steady percussion that maintains the momentum.

All the classic rock staples are there, brought to life by Crazykav’s gravelly vocals, and he compliments this with candid lyrics about whether his words and actions are enough in a relationship.

“These words are not enough for you,” he pines on the climactic bridge, “but I know all these lines are nothing new.” It’s a level of honesty that’s rarely seen in rock music, and Crazykav continues this spirit of emotional songwriting on ‘Hold you’.

Veering towards all-out balladry, this piano-driven track is heavy on the feels, at once recalling the cathartic release of tracks by Phil Collins.

A slow-burn, ‘Hold You’ begins with sparse piano keys before adding texture with punchy drum rolls and heavenly vocal harmonies.

It’s a finely-tuned and expertly produced love song, seeing Crazykav yearn for that someone who “I think about… every single day.”

Continuing to wear his heart on his sleeve, ‘To Be With You’ finds Crazykav unable to keep his feelings “to myself anymore,” waxing poetic on the inescapability of his inner monologue.

The story of unleashing one’s heart is soundtracked by electronic flairs in the production, with glitch-like effects and the assist of Crazykav’s ever-trusty guitar.

Perhaps the major drawcard of Crazykav’s music is its vulnerability, with lyrics that showcase universal yet personal truths about love.

It’s clearly the work of a musician whose craft is a means of processing, and we’re all just lucky enough to be along for the journey.

‘Just Listen’ will arrive in September, but in the meantime, check out Crazykav’s singles ‘Hold You’, ‘Is It Enough’ and ‘To Be With You’ below.