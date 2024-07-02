Aether Glacier share a curated playlist of their favourite tracks (and what they smell like)

With their three 2024 singles as evidence, it’s clear Aether Glacier are somewhat of a sonic pastiche.

Released earlier this year as their three debut tracks, ‘Seraphim’, ‘Earth Angel’ and ‘Venus Rose’ see the music duo establish an eclectic, alt-pop sound, recalling the likes of Flume and Bjork while carving their own path with glitch-pop flairs and ear-catching production.

“With each track we were actively releasing, healing and processing the theme of each,” the duo — consisting of friends and collaborators Casper Rose and Belle LeBrun — told us in a recent interview.

Like any great artist, Aether Glacier know they stand on the shoulders of giants, especially given their diverse sound that draws from an array of musical palettes.

Below, the pair swung by Happy to share their ultimate playlist of go-to tracks, from the one song that “sounds like wading through stars” to another that “tastes like bubblegum.”

Catch Aether Glacier’s full curated playlist below, and scroll down to listen to their 2024 singles ‘Seraphim’, ‘Earth Angel’ and ‘Venus Rose’.

Baths – Rafting Starlit Everglades

This song pours into you such a glorious sensation of nostalgic bliss. It sounds like wading through stars, it feels like coming home and smells and tastes of blueberries.

Flying Lotus- Your potential/ the beyond

Silky smooth like a sonic satin bathrobe, it wraps around you gently and caresses your very soul. It feels like waking from a dream with kiss and smells and tastes of orange and cinnamon.

Hosting- I healed my X with Y

Sparkly, iridescent synths dance along a bass line thick enough to sink your teeth in. Delicious. It tastes like bubblegum and smells like the air before a thunderstorm. It feels like hope; like a warm meal after a long and treacherous journey.

Iamamiwhoami- fountain

This track reminds me of sitting and watching waves crash against the rocks. It feels like the exquisite beauty of the ocean’s dance and the awe at its raw power coexisting in equal measure. It smells like salt water and sage. It tastes like coconut and açai berries.

Young magic – something in the water

This sounds like stopping off at a cosmic motel while on a mystical journey of self-discovery, on route to another dimension. It feels like an enchanted road trip. It smells like palo santo and tastes like absinthe.

Purity ring – peacefall

Peacefall feels like a prayer to me. A prayer to an elusive part of our inner being, a spark that can’t always be seen by others, but felt nonetheless. Hopeful, beautiful, divine. It smells like light streaming in through the window and tastes like a cathedral mural.

Aurora – runaway

Listen to this song underneath a tree, looking out at a body of water.

It conjures to mind images of tree roots spreading out and twisting gently among your own as elemental spirits spin and dance around you. It smells like frankincense and petrichor. It tastes like fae offerings.

FKA Twigs – Mary Magdalene

This mesmerising piece of art explores the divine feminine and sexual alchemy beautifully. It swells and pulses with passion and deeper esoteric meaning. Glorious. It smells of musk, incense and fire. It tastes of pomegranate and steel.

Aphex Twin – Xtal

A truly transcendent track. Playing this as you drive along a highway at night, the lights speeding past you like a thousand stars, the fresh night air filling your lungs with every breath…freedom.

This track feels like freedom, smells like a midnight breeze and tastes like stars.

Burial – Archangel

There’s such an interesting feel to this song. It makes me feel like I’m being embraced by an angel in a blizzard. Like being held in love from the outer cold. It smells like a heater warming up in winter and tastes like whiskey and leather.

TR/ST – Heaven

Heaven indeed, TR/ST has the coolest vocals and the synths on this track are delicious. It feels like a celestial dance party, tastes like marshmallows and smells of musk sticks.

Auteur – slip

If you go wandering around in the astral plane, you’ll likely hear this song playing. It’s so delightfully pretty but has this intriguing undercurrent of liminality about it.

It smells and tastes to me of lemonade and a 3D rendered ball pit floating in the far reaches of space.