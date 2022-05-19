Buckle up bitches, ‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’ is officially on the way

Rick and Morty: The Anime has officially been announced, with acclaimed Japanese anime director Takashi Sano (Tower of God) taking the helm.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be a 10-part standalone series that, while seemingly not canon, will feature the iconic characters and narrative themes of the Adult Swim original. Essentially, it’s an opportunity for Takashi Sano to expand on his previous work on the series, without the constraints of fitting in with the rest of the series’ lore.

As mentioned before, Takashi Sano has already worked on Rick and Morty; directing the episodes Rick and Morty vs Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil). These episodes, which take on a decidedly Japanese anime vibe, proved a big hit with fans; amassing over 10 million views on Adult Swim’s digital streaming platforms.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the folks in charge of the mind-bending animated series want to see how far an anime spinoff can travel on its own merit.

In a brief statement, Takashi Sano outlined his vision for Rick and Morty: The Anime:

“The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion…It’s such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

A new anime is headed your way. Rick and Morty: The Anime – coming soon pic.twitter.com/qko9pHoLeh — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 18, 2022

The fact that Jerry gets a special mention has this writer particularly excited; the rest of the cast of characters are great, but the tragicomic energy of Jerry just hits different.

The director of the upcoming Rick and Morty: The Anime is best known for his work on Tower of God, which tells the story of boy who ventures into the titular tower, where each level is a different world, to follow his friend. There’s obvious synergy here with Rock and Morty, and Sano’s skill at depicting alien worlds will be put to good use.

There is currently no official release date for Rick and Morty: The Anime. However, when it does release it will be available on on Adult Swim and HBO Max. Wubba Lubba Dub-Dub.