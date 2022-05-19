en English
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portuguesees Spanishsv Swedish
News

LISTEN: Soccer Mommy – ‘Bones’

CM

by Chloe Maddren

soccer mommy bones
CM

by Chloe Maddren

Soccer Mommy has released another single from her forthcoming album Sometimes, Forever.

Soccer Mommy is back with another single, Bones, produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never.

Bones is a strong, quintessentially Soccer Mommy song about “struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship,” as Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison put it.

Along with the stunning single, the band released a new music video directed by Alex Ross Perry who also directed Soccer Mommy’s video for color theory.

Watch the full video below.

 

Pre-order Sometimes, Forever here.

Photos supplied.

Related