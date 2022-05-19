LISTEN: Soccer Mommy – ‘Bones’

Soccer Mommy has released another single from her forthcoming album Sometimes, Forever.
Soccer Mommy is back with another single, Bones, produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never.
Bones is a strong, quintessentially Soccer Mommy song about “struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship,” as Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison put it.
Along with the stunning single, the band released a new music video directed by Alex Ross Perry who also directed Soccer Mommy’s video for color theory.
Watch the full video below.
Pre-order Sometimes, Forever here.
Photos supplied.