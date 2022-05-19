Alex the Astronaut added to the already stacked River Sounds lineup

River Sounds festival is heading back to Bellingen this year after a COVID hiatus, with Alex the Astronaut joining some massive names on the lineup.

From August 19-22, some of the biggest names in Australian music will be heading to the small artisan village of Bellingen on New South Wales’ south coast for River Sounds 2022.

Regurgitator and Baker Boy will be taking the stage as main acts, now joined by Alex the Astronaut as the festival’s third headliner.

Alex the Astronaut recently announced that her upcoming album How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater will be released to the world on the 17th of June, the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2020 record The Theory of Absolutely Nothing.

A bunch of other incredible acts are also joining the lineup, including psych rock four-piece Stonefield, The Lazy Eyes, The Meanies, and the new project from Empire of the Sun and PNAU’s Nick Littlemore, Vlossom.

More than 50 artists will perform during the three-day festival, including Nice Biscuit, The Pinheads, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, The Regime, and a plethora of local acts from the south coast.

Tickets for River Sounds are available now from the festival’s website. As you would expect, they’re moving fast so don’t miss out.