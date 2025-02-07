Tyler Hilton has the tone of a chill summer breeze. He recently swung by Noise Machines studio for a Live from Happy session, the US artist played a harmonically fluent rendition of his single ‘Late Summer Light’- a beautifully influential track that eloquently captures his soulful, raspy vocals and remedial melodies.

Held together by its soulful folk-esque harmonics, the track is a delicate reminder of music’s truly sonic qualities. Its usual stripped down version has been bulked up with a few instrumental additions that the artist says is usually only performed on the road.

Tyler’s accolades as an actor and musician make him a true performer, and a genuine artefact of musical visionary. His summer drenched lyrics and vocals take us all back to his home in Southern California, being whisked away by waves and the summer sun.

Tyler is currently touring throughout Australia this February, as he has brought his soulfully universal music to our shores for a three stop tour date ending its run in Melbourne this Saturday.

Check out Tyler Hilton’s Live from Happy session now.

Stay connected to Tyler Hilton via Instagram.

Shout to StringJoy, creators of the world’s finest guitar and bass strings.

To find out more check out their Instagram or head over to their website StringJoy.