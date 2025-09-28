Selena Gomez gives Taylor Swift a run for her money – with this insanely romantic wedding shot

A-Listers, afterglow, and candid newlywed photos, check out Selena and Benny’s dreamy wedding weekend

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have officially made it Instagram-official: they’re married. Over the weekend, the couple shared intimate snapshots from their wedding weekend, giving fans a peek at life as newlyweds — including a tender shot of Gomez asleep on Blanco’s chest.

The 37-year-old producer captioned the carousel simply: “I married a real life Disney princess.” Other images included Selena’s dramatic veil, their wedding rings, and cozy, unposed morning-after moments.

The ceremony took place at a private estate near Santa Barbara, California. Both were dressed by Ralph Lauren: Selena in a halter-neck embroidered gown, Benny in a classic tuxedo.

Guests included a mix of Hollywood A-listers and music royalty: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, SZA, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Finneas, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Zoe Saldaña, and Édgar Ramírez.

With friends and family gathered for the intimate celebration, it was equal parts star-studded and heartfelt.

From the romantic ceremony to the dreamy afterglow, the wedding shows Selena stepping fully into her own fairytale era — and with those candid, soft-morning-after snaps, she might just be giving her bestie Taylor a run for her money in the romance stakes.

