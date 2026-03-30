Only on Reddit can Paul McCartney get flagged as suspicious for posting his own photos

Paul McCartney was booted from his own subreddit after sharing photos

Over the weekend, Sir Paul McCartney briefly managed to get himself banned from his own subreddit after trying to share exclusive photos from a pair of secret shows in Los Angeles.

McCartney had just wrapped two intimate, phone-free performances at the Fonda Theatre, where fans were required to lock their devices in Yondr pouches.

In an effort to make up for the lack of fan-shot content, his team posted professional photos and videos to r/PaulMcCartney via the official account u/paulmccartney, which hadn’t been active since a 2020 AMA.

“Hope you enjoyed the show at Fonda Theatre last night… as last night was a phone free experience we wanted to make sure that you had some memories from the show to share…” the post read, alongside a Dropbox link.

That’s where things went slightly sideways.

Reddit’s automated spam filters flagged the post almost immediately, likely triggered by a dormant high-profile account suddenly reactivating and sharing external file links — behaviour that usually screams bot or phishing attempt. The account was swiftly suspended and temporarily banned from the subreddit.

Within a short time, moderators stepped in, realised it was actually McCartney’s official team, and reinstated the account.

The whole thing didn’t last long, but it was enough to send fans into mild chaos online, with many pointing out the absurdity of one of the most famous musicians in the world getting booted from his own fan community.

Unsurprisingly, the moment quickly picked up the unofficial nickname “Banned on the Run.”

There was also a bit of irony in the content itself: the Dropbox folder reportedly contained mostly behind-the-scenes arrival and rehearsal shots, plus just one performance image — and even that featured McCartney’s back to the audience.

The account is now back up and running, but the episode has already become a neat little internet footnote