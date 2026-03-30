Blackpink’s Lisa announces historic Las Vegas residency VIVA LA LISA

VIVA LA LISA – Lisa is heading to Las Vegas

The Blackpink star has officially announced her first-ever Vegas residency, titled VIVA LA LISA, set to run across four nights at the iconic Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The news lands on March 31, 2026, and instantly marks a milestone moment: Lisa becomes the first K-pop solo artist to headline a residency in the entertainment capital.

The shows will unfold over two weekends in November 2026, with performances on November 13 and 14, followed by November 27 and 28.

If you’re thinking of trying your luck, you’ll need to move fast — presale registration runs April 1–19, with artist presale on April 22 at 10am PT, and general sale the following day via Ticketmaster.

It’s a fitting venue for the moment. The Colosseum has long been a home for Vegas heavyweights like Celine Dion, Adele, and Usher — and Lisa now joins that lineage with a show expected to lean hard into high-concept spectacle.

While no official setlist has dropped, the residency is set to pull from her 2025 debut album Alter Ego, including tracks like ‘Rockstar’, ‘New Woman’ (with Rosalía), and ‘Moonlit Floor’, alongside solo staples ‘Lalisa’ and ‘Money’. Given Lisa’s reputation for razor-sharp choreography and fashion-forward staging, expectations are firmly in “full-scale production event” territory.

The residency caps off a huge stretch for Lisa, who’s also been expanding into acting with The White Lotus and the upcoming Netflix action thriller Tygo, while Blackpink continue their global dominance on the DEADLINE world tour.