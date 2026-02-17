K-pop girl group IVE announce Australia and New Zealand tour

K-pop super stars IVE are hitting three lucky arenas in Australia and New Zealand this June.

The six piece group have said they’re starting a new chapter in their career – one that’s marked by maturity, individuality and vision.

IVE first debuted back in 2021 when their track ‘Eleven’ spent 14 weeks straight in the Global Top 200 and knocked out the competition to rise to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart.

Technically speaking, one could call them an industry plant, but they’ve also been totally transparent about their backing from South-Korean mega agency Starship Entertainment who gave them a high-budget push from the start. Touche.

After that, they went on to release a couple tracks in 2022 titled ‘Love Dive’ and ‘After Like’, which both blew up in South Korea and earnt them heaps of Song of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards at different ceremonies across the country.

They’ve just recently dropped their single ‘BANG BANG’, where they’ve somehow managed to make K-pop meets ‘Love Shack’ by the B-52 meets bush doof-esque beat work? You’ll have to listen to believe us.

The rest of their second album, titled Revive+, is apparently loaded and ready to go for its release next Monday, February 23rd.

The Aussie and New Zealand dates are all apart of their world tour called What I Am, and if you want to catch the girls with the company of about 20,000 others, at least, then all the dates are here for you:

Saturday, June 13th – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, June 16th – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, June 20th – Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Tickets are set to go on sale Thursday, February 19th, at 9am, so you know the drill, guys – up and at ‘em.