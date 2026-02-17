Billie Marten’s Metro gig was quietly unforgettable

Billie Marten’s Metro Theatre show brought full-bodied folk, singalongs, and intimate charm, proving she’s more than a quiet girl with a guitar.

Let’s start by saying – we go to a lot of gigs – and Billie Marten’s show at the Metro Theatre on Friday, February 6, 2026, was particularly killer.

Last time she hit our shores, it was solo, no band; this time, she brought a tight three-piece backing her, with Maple Glider supporting and even joining in for harmonies.

The result was a set that felt intimate, expansive, and utterly engaging all at once.

The Metro was packed but still warm, the kind of crowd that sung along politely, and leaned in for every delicate phrase.

Billie’s voice carried beautifully across the room, shifting from the whispered melancholy of her early work to the warmer, more expansive tones of Dog Eared.

She took requests, including the title track from her latest album, and sprinkled the set with her dry British humour. At one point, she joked about her “mysterious” persona before guiding the room through a playful, not-so-complex dance move for “Mice.”

The band gave her songs a new dimension. And when Billie and Maple Glider harmonised, it was one of those rare moments where everything in the room just clicks – voice, melody, and crowd in perfect sync.

Highlights of the night included the singalong warmth of ‘This Is How We Move’, the subtle intensity of ‘Vanilla Baby’.

Billie Marten proved that she’s more than capable of filling a bigger room without losing the intimacy that makes her music so compelling.

By the final note, it felt like a shared secret between the stage and the audience – quiet, powerful, and utterly unforgettable.