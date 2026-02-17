It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley lands in Australia and NZ – heres where and when to catch it

Get as close as one could get to Jeff without knowing him – It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley – here’s where and when to watch it.

Almost 30 years after his sudden passing, Jeff Buckley’s music still feels like it could stop you in your tracks.

Now, his story comes alive on the big screen with the acclaimed documentary It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley, hits cinemas across Australia and New Zealand from Thursday, 30 April 2026.

Amy Berg’s documentary offers an intimate portrait of the late singer-songwriter, blending unseen archival footage with candid interviews from his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, bandmates Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, and collaborators like Ben Harper and Aimee Mann.

It’s a glimpse at the man behind the otherworldly voice, exploring the joy, the pain, and the creative brilliance that made Buckley one of the ’90s most unforgettable artists.

Australian fans, who first fell for Grace during Buckley’s 1995–96 tours, will recognise the magic: the album reached the ARIA Top 10, went eight-times platinum, and cemented his enduring legacy Down Under.

The documentary release coincides with the 30th anniversary of his first Australian tour–a timely tribute to a musician who never really left.

Where and when to watch It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley in Aus and NZ

Australia & New Zealand cinemas: From 30 April 2026, sessions across Palace Cinemas (including Sydney’s Central, Balwyn, Byron Bay, and Enmore Theatre), HOYTS, Event Cinemas, and select independent venues.



New Zealand: Matakana Cinemas shows it on 30 Apr and again on 21 May 2026, with more locations expected closer to release.



Tickets and session times can be booked via Palace Cinemas, HOYTS, Event Cinemas, or local cinema websites.



“It feels as close as one could get to Jeff without knowing him,” Berg says. In 106 minutes, audiences will meet the man behind the voice: luminous, complex, and unforgettable.

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley is distributed by Piece of Magic Entertainment and runs 106 minutes.